The Executive Vice-President & Chief Risk Officer of goeasy (EHMEF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Executive Vice-President & Chief Risk Officer of goeasy (EHMEF), Jason Appel, bought shares of EHMEF for $17.39K.

Following Jason Appel’s last EHMEF Buy transaction on March 17, 2020, the stock climbed by 23.7%. Following this transaction Jason Appel’s holding in the company was increased by 1% to a total of $1.05 million.

Based on goeasy’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $151 million and quarterly net profit of $32.54 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $148 million and had a net profit of $19.57 million. The company has a one-year high of $60.02 and a one-year low of $15.07. Currently, goeasy has an average volume of .

Starting in September 2019, EHMEF received 11 Buy ratings in a row. Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $57.11, reflecting a -100.0% downside. Three different firms, including BMO Capital and National Bank, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on goeasy has been positive according to 47 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J. Reykdal on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.