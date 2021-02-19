The Executive Vice-President & Chief Operating Office of Waste Connections is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Executive Vice-President & Chief Operating Office of Waste Connections (WCN), Darrell W Chambliss, exercised options to sell 696 WCN shares for a total transaction value of $69.15K.

In addition to Darrell W Chambliss, 16 other WCN executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following this transaction Darrell W Chambliss’ holding in the company was decreased by 2% to a total of $10.16 million.

Based on Waste Connections’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.39 billion and quarterly net profit of $158 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.36 billion and had a net profit of $133 million. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 293489.47. The company has a one-year high of $111.04 and a one-year low of $70.87.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $118.80, reflecting a -15.8% downside.

The insider sentiment on Waste Connections has been negative according to 126 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Waste Connections, Inc. engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J. Mittelstaedt on September 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.