The Executive Vice-President & Chief Legal Officer of Enbridge (ENB) is Buying Shares

Today, the Executive Vice-President & Chief Legal Officer of Enbridge (ENB), Robert Ross Rooney, bought shares of ENB for $156.8K.

Following this transaction Robert Ross Rooney’s holding in the company was increased by 9% to a total of $1.36 million.

Currently, Enbridge has an average volume of 271.33K.

Based on 14 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $39.30, reflecting a -25.6% downside. Starting in July 2020, ENB received 14 Buy ratings in a row. 12 different firms, including Barclays and BMO Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Enbridge has been negative according to 72 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Enbridge, Inc. engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Green Power and Transmission and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines. The Gas Distribution segment consists of the company’s natural gas utility operations which serve residential, commercial and industrial customers, primarily in central and eastern Ontario as well as northern New York State. The Gas Transmission and Midstream segment comprises of investments in natural gas pipelines, processing and green energy projects, the company’s commodity marketing businesses and international activities. The Green Power and Transmission segment consists of the company’s investments in renewable energy assets and transmission facilities. The Energy Services segment consists of businesses in Canada and the United States undertake physical commodity marketing activity and logistical services, oversee refinery supply services and manage the company’s volume commitments on various pipeline systems. The company was founded on April 30, 1949 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

