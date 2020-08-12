The Executive Vice-President – Chief Investment Offic of Cushman & Wakefield is Exercising Options

On August 10 it was reported that the Executive Vice-President – Chief Investment Offic of Cushman & Wakefield (CWK), Nathaniel Robinson, exercised options to sell 5,746 CWK shares for a total transaction value of $60.56K.

Following this transaction Nathaniel Robinson’s holding in the company was decreased by 34%. In addition to Nathaniel Robinson, 3 other CWK executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $20.80 and a one-year low of $6.84.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America. The Europe, the Middle East and Africa segment includes operations in the UK, France, Netherlands and other markets in Europe and the Middle East. The Asia Pacific segment comprises of operations in Australia, Singapore, China and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company was founded in 1917 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.