The Executive Vice-President & Chief Financial Office of Orsted (DOGEF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Executive Vice-President & Chief Financial Office of Orsted (DOGEF), Marianne Wiinholt, sold shares of DOGEF for $20.24M.

The company has a one-year high of $226.79 and a one-year low of $81.00.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $208.08, reflecting a -18.3% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $20.24M worth of DOGEF shares and purchased $3M worth of DOGEF shares. The insider sentiment on Orsted has been positive according to 10 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Ørsted A/S engages in the provision of renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power, Bioenergy & Thermal Power, Distribution & Customer Solutions and Other Activities. The Wind Power segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in Denmark, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, USA, and Taiwan. The Bioenergy & Thermal Power segment includes the generation of heat and power from combined heat and power plants in Denmark, a gas fired power plant in the Netherlands, and a Renescience plant in the UK. The Distribution & Customer Solutions segment consists of power distribution and sale of power and gas in the wholesale and retail markets in Denmark, Sweden, Germany, and the UK, as well as optimization and hedging of its overall energy portfolio. The company was founded on March 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Fredericia, Denmark.