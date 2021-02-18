The Executive Vice-President – Chief Financial Office of Cenovus Energy (CVE) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Executive Vice-President – Chief Financial Office of Cenovus Energy (CVE), Jonathan Mckenzie, bought shares of CVE for $130.2K.

Following this transaction Jonathan Mckenzie’s holding in the company was increased by 11% to a total of $1.04 million. Following Jonathan Mckenzie’s last CVE Buy transaction on April 07, 2020, the stock climbed by 4.2%.

The company has a one-year high of $9.27 and a one-year low of $1.41. CVE’s market cap is $14 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -4.60.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.82, reflecting a -11.4% downside. Five different firms, including Goldman Sachs and CIBC, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Cenovus Energy has been positive according to 40 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Cenovus Energy, Inc. engages in gas and oil provisions. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. It operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Deep Basin, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations. The Oil sands segment includes the development and production of bitumen in northeast Alberta including Foster Creek, Christina Lake and Narrows Lake as well as projects in the early stages of development. The Deep Basin segment includes includes land primarily in the Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, and Clearwater operating areas. The Refining and Marketing segment provides transportation and selling of crude oil, antural gas and NGLS. The Corporate and Eliminations segment includes unrealized gains and losses recorded on derivative financial instruments, divestiture of assets, as well as other administrative, financing activities and research costs. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.