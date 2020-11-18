The Executive Vice-President – Chief Financial Office of Canadian Pacific (CP) is Selling Shares

Today, the Executive Vice-President – Chief Financial Office of Canadian Pacific (CP), Nadeem Velani, sold shares of CP for $66.6K.

Following Nadeem Velani’s last CP Sell transaction on January 07, 2020, the stock climbed by 78.9%.

The company has a one-year high of $338.10 and a one-year low of $173.26. CP’s market cap is $45.4 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 26.40. Currently, Canadian Pacific has an average volume of 250.10K.

Based on 16 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $345.11, reflecting a -2.0% downside.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. engages in the provision of rail service. It offers rail and intermodal transportation services. It also transports bulk commodities, merchandise freight, and intermodal traffic. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.