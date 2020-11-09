The Executive Vice-President – Chief Financial Office of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (APYRF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Executive Vice-President – Chief Financial Office of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (APYRF), Cecilia C Williams, bought shares of APYRF for $30.11K.

This is Williams’ first Buy trade following 6 Sell transactions. This recent transaction increases Cecilia C Williams’ holding in the company by 4% to a total of $560.3K.

The company has a one-year high of $43.25 and a one-year low of $23.63. Currently, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has an average volume of 350.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $35.38, reflecting a -27.6% downside. Starting in August 2020, APYRF received 16 Buy ratings in a row. Nine different firms, including Goldman Sachs and CIBC, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has been positive according to 80 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust engaged in the development, management, and ownership of primarily urban office environments across Canada’s major cities. Most of the total square footage in the company’s real estate portfolio is located in Toronto and Montreal. Allied Properties derives nearly all of its income in the form of rental revenue from tenants in its properties. The majority of this revenue comes from its assets located in Central Canada. Allied Properties’ major tenants include IT, banking, government, marketing, and telecommunications firms. The company also controls a number of telecommunications/IT and retail properties within its real estate portfolio.