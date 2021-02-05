The Executive Vice-President – Chief Financial Office of Abbott Labs is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Executive Vice-President – Chief Financial Office of Abbott Labs (ABT), Robert E Funck, exercised options to sell 18,241 ABT shares for a total transaction value of $2.24M.

Following Robert E Funck’s last ABT Sell transaction on March 03, 2020, the stock climbed by 42.9%. Following this transaction Robert E Funck’s holding in the company was decreased by 7% to a total of $25.57 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Abbott Labs’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $10.7 billion and quarterly net profit of $2.16 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.31 billion and had a net profit of $1.05 billion. The company has a one-year high of $124.82 and a one-year low of $61.61. Currently, Abbott Labs has an average volume of 897.38K.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $134.70, reflecting a -10.6% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $10.85M worth of ABT shares and purchased $1.95M worth of ABT shares. The insider sentiment on Abbott Labs has been negative according to 248 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Robert E Funck’s trades have generated a -20.2% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation Products, and Other. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products. The Nutritional Products segment caters to the worldwide sales of adult and pediatric nutritional products. The Diagnostic Products segment markets diagnostic systems and tests for blood banks, hospitals, commercial laboratories, and alternate-care testing sites. The Vascular Products segment trades coronary, endovascular, structural heart, vessel closure, and other medical device products. The Other segment comprises of Abbott Medical Optics. The company was founded by Wallace Calvin Abbott in 1888 and is headquartered in Abbott Park, IL.