The Executive Vice-President & Chief Development Offi of OceanaGold (OCANF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Executive Vice-President & Chief Development Offi of OceanaGold (OCANF), Mark David Cadzow, sold shares of OCANF for $61.8K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, OceanaGold has an average volume of 192.96K. The company has a one-year high of $2.99 and a one-year low of $0.80.

Based on 15 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.20, reflecting a -54.4% downside. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy OCANF with a $5.00 price target.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.