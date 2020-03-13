The Executive Operating Chairman of Heartland Financial USA (HTLF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Executive Operating Chairman of Heartland Financial USA (HTLF), Lynn Fuller, bought shares of HTLF for $157K.

In addition to Lynn Fuller, one other HTLF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Heartland Financial USA’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $160 million and quarterly net profit of $37.85 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $155 million and had a net profit of $32.14 million. The company has a one-year high of $51.85 and a one-year low of $29.33. HTLF’s market cap is $1.24B and the company has a P/E ratio of 7.34.

The insider sentiment on Heartland Financial USA has been positive according to 34 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which provides commercial banking services. The firm also engages in the business of community banking and operate as a single business segment. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.