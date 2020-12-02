The Executive of Zurich Insurance Group is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Executive of Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF), Unnamed Swiss Director (E), exercised options to sell 771 ZFSVF shares for a total transaction value of $287.1K.

Following Unnamed Swiss Director (E)’s last ZFSVF Sell transaction on May 21, 2020, the stock climbed by 119.0%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Zurich Insurance Group has an average volume of 630. ZFSVF’s market cap is $61.01 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 18.60.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $438.81, reflecting a -5.1% downside.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis. The Life Regions segment refers to the comprehensive range of life and health insurance products on both an individual and a group basis, including annuities, endowment and term insurance, unit-linked and investment-oriented products, as well as full private health, supplemental health and long-term care insurance. The Farmers segment includes non-claims administrative and management services to the Farmers Exchanges, which are owned by policyholders. The Group Functions and Operations segment comprises the Group´s Holding and Financing and Headquarters activities. The Non-Core Businesses segment includes insurance and reinsurance businesses that the Group does not consider core to its operations and that are therefore mostly managed to achieve a beneficial run-off. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.