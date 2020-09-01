The Executive of Vsblty Groupe Technologies (VSBGF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Executive of Vsblty Groupe Technologies (VSBGF), Jay Hutton, bought shares of VSBGF for $25K.

This recent transaction increases Jay Hutton’s holding in the company by 29% to a total of $91.62K.

Based on Vsblty Groupe Technologies’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $417.5K and GAAP net loss of -$1,594,823. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $65.27K and had a GAAP net loss of $1.93 million. VSBGF’s market cap is $6.66 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 1.10. Currently, Vsblty Groupe Technologies has an average volume of 278.42K.

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp is a software company in the business of commercializing software solutions that power various types of digital display platforms. It deploys solutions that combine interactive touch-screens and data-capture cameras and sensors, with cloud and edge based facial analytics. The company employs its proprietary software as a service-based model for its subscription-based customers.