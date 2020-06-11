The Executive of VR Resources (VRRCF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Executive of VR Resources (VRRCF), Darin Wagner, bought shares of VRRCF for $33K.

Following this transaction Darin Wagner’s holding in the company was increased by 12% to a total of $281K. In addition to Darin Wagner, one other VRRCF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, VR Resources has an average volume of 28.00K.

VR Resources Ltd. is a junior exploration company, which engages in the evaluation of mineral properties. Its properties include Ranoke, Big Ten, and Bonita. The company was founded on May 7, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.