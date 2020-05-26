The Executive of Taiga Gold (TGGDF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Executive of Taiga Gold (TGGDF), Jesse Campbell, sold shares of TGGDF for $4,067.

In addition to Jesse Campbell, one other TGGDF executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Currently, Taiga Gold has an average volume of 118.94K. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 28.66.

Taiga Gold Corp operates as a mineral exploration company which focuses on mineral property assets in Canada.