The Executive of Swiss Re AG (SSREF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Executive of Swiss Re AG (SSREF), Unnamed Swiss Director (E), bought shares of SSREF for $119.5K.

Following Unnamed Swiss Director (E)’s last SSREF Buy transaction on May 15, 2020, the stock climbed by 16.9%.

The company has a one-year high of $118.20 and a one-year low of $54.09.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $98.92, reflecting a -22.2% downside. Five different firms, including RBC Capital and J.P. Morgan, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Swiss Re is the second- largest reinsurer in the world. The business offers a wide range of property and casualty reinsurance, as well as life and health. It also has a corporate primary insurance operation. Based in Zurich, Swiss Re operates in over 20 countries.