The Executive of Spectra7 Micro is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Executive of Spectra7 Micro (SPVNF), Raouf Youssef Halim, exercised options to sell 154,548 SPVNF shares for a total transaction value of $3,090.

Currently, Spectra7 Micro has an average volume of 103.00K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $3,090 worth of SPVNF shares and purchased $85.63K worth of SPVNF shares. The insider sentiment on Spectra7 Micro has been positive according to 46 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. operates as an analog semiconductor company, which delivers unprecedented bandwidth, speed, and resolution to enable disruptive industrial design for electronics manufacturers in Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), data centers and other connectivity markets. It focuses on patented signal processing technology used in the design of active cables and specialty interconnects which enable longer, thinner, and lighter interconnects. Its holds patents relating to its products: VR, AR, Mixed Reality, DreamWeVR™, Data Centers and USB 3.1 consumer interconnects. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.