The Executive of Sixty North Gold Mining (SXNTF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Executive of Sixty North Gold Mining (SXNTF), John Norman Campbell, sold shares of SXNTF for $65K.

This is Campbell’s first Sell trade following 6 Buy transactions. In addition to John Norman Campbell, 3 other SXNTF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Sixty North Gold Mining has an average volume of 540.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $65K worth of SXNTF shares and purchased $90K worth of SXNTF shares. The insider sentiment on Sixty North Gold Mining has been positive according to 10 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd is a junior gold development company focused on the Mon Gold Project, located near Yellowknife in the Yellowknife Greenstone Belt, NWT, Canada.