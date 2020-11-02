The Executive of Sixty North Gold Mining (SXNTF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Executive of Sixty North Gold Mining (SXNTF), John Norman Campbell, bought shares of SXNTF for $45K.

Following this transaction John Norman Campbell’s holding in the company was increased by 6% to a total of $584.6K. In addition to John Norman Campbell, 3 other SXNTF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Sixty North Gold Mining has an average volume of 44.00K.

The insider sentiment on Sixty North Gold Mining has been neutral according to 20 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

John Norman Campbell’s trades have generated a -15.1% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd is a junior gold development company focused on the Mon Gold Project, located near Yellowknife in the Yellowknife Greenstone Belt, NWT, Canada.