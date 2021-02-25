The Executive of Sixty North Gold Mining (SXNTF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Executive of Sixty North Gold Mining (SXNTF), John Norman Campbell, bought shares of SXNTF for $110K.

This recent transaction increases John Norman Campbell’s holding in the company by 20% to a total of $440.3K. In addition to John Norman Campbell, 2 other SXNTF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

SXNTF’s market cap is $2.75 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -11.20. Currently, Sixty North Gold Mining has an average volume of 26.50K.

Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd is a junior gold development company focused on the Mon Gold Project, located near Yellowknife in the Yellowknife Greenstone Belt, NWT, Canada.