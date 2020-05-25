The Executive of Marble Financial (MRBLF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Executive of Marble Financial (MRBLF), Michele (Mike) N Marrandino, bought shares of MRBLF for $3,000.

In addition to Michele (Mike) N Marrandino, 4 other MRBLF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Marble Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $146.4K and GAAP net loss of -$1,275,064. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $55.53K and had a GAAP net loss of $83.83K. Currently, Marble Financial has an average volume of .

The insider sentiment on Marble Financial has been positive according to 36 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Marble Financial Inc is a financial technology company that helps its customers in achieving longer-term credit health. Through its technology solutions Fast Track Loan, Score-Up, and Credit Meds, the company guides customers back to mainstream credit quicker.