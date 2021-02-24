The Executive of Luminex Resources (LUMIF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Executive of Luminex Resources (LUMIF), Lyle Braaten, bought shares of LUMIF for $41.48K.

Following this transaction Lyle Braaten’s holding in the company was increased by 8% to a total of $440.4K. In addition to Lyle Braaten, 5 other LUMIF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

LUMIF’s market cap is $46.32 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -2.80. Currently, Luminex Resources has an average volume of 20.14K. The company has a one-year high of $0.81 and a one-year low of $0.31.

The insider sentiment on Luminex Resources has been positive according to 29 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Luminex Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties focuses on gold and copper. Its project includes Condor, Pegasus, and Orquideas and Cascas. The company was founded on March 16, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.