The Executive of Lions Bay Mining (LMNGF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Executive of Lions Bay Mining (LMNGF), Jeremy Poirier, bought shares of LMNGF for $50K.

Following this transaction Jeremy Poirier’s holding in the company was increased by 94% to a total of $77.01K. In addition to Jeremy Poirier, one other LMNGF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 65.96. Currently, Lions Bay Mining has an average volume of .

Lions Bay Mining Corp is a Canada based mineral exploration company. The company currently retains five mineral properties, with four in the Yukon Canada and one in Nevada. The Yukon properties include the, HY Jay, VM, VBA and Big properties and the Nevada property is located at Fish Lake in Esmeralda County.