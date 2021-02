The Executive of Jet2 PLC (DRTGF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Executive of Jet2 PLC (DRTGF), Stephen Paul Heapy, bought shares of DRTGF for $17.7K.

In addition to Stephen Paul Heapy, 5 other DRTGF executives reported Buy trades in the last month. Following Stephen Paul Heapy’s last DRTGF Buy transaction on July 22, 2020, the stock climbed by 2.1%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $25.14 and a one-year low of $2.00. Currently, Jet2 PLC has an average volume of 30.

The insider sentiment on Jet2 PLC has been negative according to 20 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Dart Group plc engages in the provision of aviation and distribution services. It operates through the Leisure Travel; and Distribution and Logistics segments. The Leisure Travel segment provides scheduled holiday flights by its airline, Jet2.com, and ATOL licensed package holidays by its tour operator, Jet2holidays, to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands and to European leisure cities. The Distribution and Logistics segment focuses in the evaluation of distribution centre-level performance data. The company was founded was founded by Philip Hugh Meeson in 1980 and is headquartered in Leeds, the United Kingdom.