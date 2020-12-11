The Executive of Harfang Exploration (HRFEF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Executive of Harfang Exploration (HRFEF), François Goulet, bought shares of HRFEF for $5,250.

In addition to François Goulet, 4 other HRFEF executives reported Buy trades in the last month. This recent transaction increases François Goulet’s holding in the company by 1% to a total of $305.5K.

HRFEF’s market cap is $13.41 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -9.30. Currently, Harfang Exploration has an average volume of .

The insider sentiment on Harfang Exploration has been positive according to 18 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Harfang Exploration, Inc. is a mining exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. Its projects include Lac Ménari, Ménarik East, Lac Fangnant, Serpent, Lac Aulneau, and Muskeg Project. The company was founded by François Goulet on June 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.