The Executive of Global Li-Ion Graphite (GBBGF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Executive of Global Li-Ion Graphite (GBBGF), Geoff Watson, bought shares of GBBGF for $8,000.

Following this transaction Geoff Watson’s holding in the company was increased by 22% to a total of $88.34K. This is Watson’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on ZADDF back in May 2019

Global Li-Ion Graphite Corp is an exploration stage resource company in the province of British Columbia. The company’s principal business activity is the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. It mainly focuses on the development of graphite projects. Some of the company’s projects are Chedic Graphite Mine, Ambato-Arana, Eastern Madagascar, and others.