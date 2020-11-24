The Executive of Gatling Exploration (GATGF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Executive of Gatling Exploration (GATGF), Navjit Dhaliwal, bought shares of GATGF for $8,700.

This recent transaction increases Navjit Dhaliwal’s holding in the company by 3% to a total of $231.9K.

Currently, Gatling Exploration has an average volume of 70.57K.

Gatling Exploration Inc is a Canada based mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the mining, processing, development and exploration activities. Its material mineral property is the Larder Lake Property.