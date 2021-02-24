The Executive of ePlay Digital (EPYFF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Executive of ePlay Digital (EPYFF), Trevor Lee Doerksen, sold shares of EPYFF for $15K.

This is Doerksen’s first Sell trade following 7 Buy transactions.

EPYFF’s market cap is $11.37 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -1.80. Currently, ePlay Digital has an average volume of 264.54K.

ePlay Digital, Inc. engages in the development and publishing of mobile games specializing in sports, e-sports, and entertainment augmented reality titles. Through its subsidiary, it offers a social game engine and content marketing platform to engage audiences. The company was founded on September 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.