The Executive of EnviroLeach Technologies (EVLLF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Executive of EnviroLeach Technologies (EVLLF), Gregory Pendura, sold shares of EVLLF for $18.48K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on EnviroLeach Technologies’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $213.4K and GAAP net loss of -$1,501,384. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $0 and had a GAAP net loss of $1.68 million. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.90. The company has a one-year high of $1.32 and a one-year low of $0.46.

The insider sentiment on EnviroLeach Technologies has been positive according to 12 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Enviroleach Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of hydrometallurgical precious metals extraction. It focuses on mining sector for the treatment of ores, concentrates, and tailings; and the E-waste management sector for the treatment of electronic waste streams. The company was founded on October 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.