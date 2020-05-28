The Executive of Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Executive of Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF), Iv John William (John) Arbuthnot, sold shares of VRNDF for $270K.

In addition to Iv John William (John) Arbuthnot, one other VRNDF executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Delta 9 Cannabis’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $11.75 million and quarterly net profit of $2.05 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.63 million and had a net profit of $16.41 million. Currently, Delta 9 Cannabis has an average volume of 28.53K. The company has a one-year high of $1.09 and a one-year low of $0.22.

Delta 9 Cannabis, Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company, which engages in the production of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include kami mist, brooklyn sunrise, sesi star, and oil and sprays. The company was founded by John William Arbuthnot III and John William Arbuthnot IV in 2012 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.