The Executive of DelphX Capital Markets (DPXCF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Executive of DelphX Capital Markets (DPXCF), Toby Pierce, bought shares of DPXCF for $15K.

Following this transaction Toby Pierce’s holding in the company was increased by 200% to a total of $30K. In addition to Toby Pierce, 3 other DPXCF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Delphx Capital Markets Inc is a Canada based company. Its principal business activity is to develop and operate a global facility for transparent offering, purchase, sale, collection, and storage of certain fixed income securities and derivatives, and to manage data, research, analytics, and valuations of such instruments. The company operates in Canada and the United States.