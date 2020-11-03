The Executive of Defense Metals (DFMTF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Executive of Defense Metals (DFMTF), Maximilian Sali, bought shares of DFMTF for $20K.

This recent transaction increases Maximilian Sali’s holding in the company by 6% to a total of $262.1K. This is Sali’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on NPDCF back in November 2019

Currently, Defense Metals has an average volume of 201.04K.

The insider sentiment on Defense Metals has been positive according to 11 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Defense Metals Corp is a Canadian mineral exploration company. It is engaged in sourcing, exploring and developing rare earth and uranium mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes uranium projects.