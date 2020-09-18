The Executive of CordovaCann (LVRLF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Executive of CordovaCann (LVRLF), Ashish Kapoor, bought shares of LVRLF for $260K.

Following this transaction Ashish Kapoor’s holding in the company was increased by 2228% to a total of $242.9K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, CordovaCann has an average volume of 17.23K. The company has a one-year high of $0.58 and a one-year low of $0.05.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CordovaCann Corp. engages in the provision of investment capital and services to the processing and production verticals of the cannabis sector. It focuses on building a cannabis products business. The company was founded on March 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.