The Executive of Captiva Verde Land (CPIVF) is Buying Shares

On July 17, the Executive of Captiva Verde Land (CPIVF), Jeffrey Joseph Ciachurski, bought shares of CPIVF for $13.8K.

Over the last month, Jeffrey Joseph Ciachurski has reported another 3 Buy trades on CPIVF for a total of $92.7K. This recent transaction increases Jeffrey Joseph Ciachurski’s holding in the company by 1% to a total of $806.4K.

Currently, Captiva Verde Land has an average volume of 57.85K. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.09. The company has a one-year high of $0.54 and a one-year low of $0.11.

Captiva Verde Land Corp intends to enter into the business of developing real estate projects.