The Executive of Captiva Verde Land (CPIVF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Executive of Captiva Verde Land (CPIVF), Jeffrey Joseph Ciachurski, bought shares of CPIVF for $30K.

Over the last month, Jeffrey Joseph Ciachurski has reported another 4 Buy trades on CPIVF for a total of $106.5K. This recent transaction increases Jeffrey Joseph Ciachurski’s holding in the company by 2% to a total of $767.8K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Captiva Verde Land has an average volume of 320.88K. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.09. The company has a one-year high of $0.54 and a one-year low of $0.11.

The insider sentiment on Captiva Verde Land has been positive according to 18 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Captiva Verde Land Corp intends to enter into the business of developing real estate projects.