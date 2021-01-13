The Executive of Blockchain Foundry (BLFDF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Executive of Blockchain Foundry (BLFDF), Christopher Andrew Marsh, sold shares of BLFDF for $80.7K.

Over the last month, Christopher Andrew Marsh has reported another 3 Sell trades on BLFDF for a total of $36.65K.

Based on Blockchain Foundry’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $227.4K and quarterly net profit of $74.33K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $133.4K and had a GAAP net loss of $352.7K. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 245.37. Currently, Blockchain Foundry has an average volume of 76.64K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $93.56K worth of BLFDF shares and purchased $23.79K worth of BLFDF shares. The insider sentiment on Blockchain Foundry has been positive according to 10 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Blockchain Foundry, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of blockchain-based business solution; and provision of consulting services. It offers Blockmarket, a blockchain-based e-commerce solution. The company was founded on February12, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.