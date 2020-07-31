The Executive of Blockchain Foundry (BLFDF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Executive of Blockchain Foundry (BLFDF), Christopher Andrew Marsh, bought shares of BLFDF for $29.91K.

This recent transaction increases Christopher Andrew Marsh’s holding in the company by 3% to a total of $1.14 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Blockchain Foundry’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $514K and quarterly net profit of $12.22K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $45.69K and had a GAAP net loss of $1.77 million. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 74435.94. Currently, Blockchain Foundry has an average volume of 144.60K.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Blockchain Foundry, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of blockchain-based business solution; and provision of consulting services. It offers Blockmarket, a blockchain-based e-commerce solution. The company was founded on February12, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.