The Executive of Auryn Resources (AUG) is Buying Shares

Today, the Executive of Auryn Resources (AUG), Michael Timmins, bought shares of AUG for $14.31K.

Following this transaction Michael Timmins’ holding in the company was increased by 13% to a total of $92.99K. In addition to Michael Timmins, 3 other AUG executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $2.66 and a one-year low of $0.71. Currently, Auryn Resources has an average volume of .

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.85M worth of AUG shares and purchased $254.1K worth of AUG shares. The insider sentiment on Auryn Resources has been negative according to 35 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Auryn Resources, Inc. is an exploration company. It focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties. The firm holds interest in Committee Bay, Gibson MacQuoid and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.