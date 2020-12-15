The Executive of Adcore (ADCOF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Executive of Adcore (ADCOF), Omri Brill, bought shares of ADCOF for $6,015.

Currently, Adcore has an average volume of 70.00K. The company has a one-year high of $0.60 and a one-year low of $0.23.

Adcore Inc, formerly County Capital One Ltd is a capital pool company.