The Executive Chairman & President of Rcm Technologies (RCMT) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Executive Chairman & President of Rcm Technologies (RCMT), Bradley Vizi, bought shares of RCMT for $1.02M.

This recent transaction increases Bradley Vizi’s holding in the company by 271.98% to a total of $1.57 million. In addition to Bradley Vizi, one other RCMT executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $4.17 and a one-year low of $1.02. Currently, Rcm Technologies has an average volume of 25.14K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $3.55M worth of RCMT shares and purchased $1.14M worth of RCMT shares.

RCM Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, Information Technology, and Corporate. The Engineering segment comprises of engineering, design, engineering analysis, technical writing, and technical support services. The Specialty Health Care Services segment offers staffing of health care professionals. The Information Technology segment involves the enterprise business solutions, application services, infrastructure solutions, competitive advantage and productivity solutions, life sciences solutions, and other selected vertical market specific offerings. The company was founded by Leon Kopyt in 1971 and is headquartered in Pennsauken, NJ.