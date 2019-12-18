The Executive Chairman of Board of Agree Realty (ADC) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Executive Chairman of Board of Agree Realty (ADC), Richard Agree, bought shares of ADC for $1.5M.

This recent transaction increases Richard Agree’s holding in the company by 22.18% to a total of $37.1 million. Following Richard Agree’s last ADC Buy transaction on September 06, 2018, the stock climbed by 15.1%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Agree Realty’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $51.5 million and quarterly net profit of $20.51 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $37.37 million and had a net profit of $15.59 million. The company has a one-year high of $79.54 and a one-year low of $56.46. Currently, Agree Realty has an average volume of 306.16K.

Starting in February 2019, ADC received 11 Buy ratings in a row. Three different firms, including Citigroup and Robert W. Baird, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Agree Realty has been positive according to 30 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants.