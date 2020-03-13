The Executive Chairman and CEO of Tenet Healthcare (THC) is Buying Shares

Today, the Executive Chairman and CEO of Tenet Healthcare (THC), Ronald Rittenmeyer, bought shares of THC for $197.6K.

This recent transaction increases Ronald Rittenmeyer’s holding in the company by 2.88% to a total of $7.2 million. Following Ronald Rittenmeyer’s last THC Buy transaction on November 14, 2016, the stock climbed by 1.1%.

Based on Tenet Healthcare’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $4.81 billion and quarterly net profit of $2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.62 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $5 million. The company has a one-year high of $39.37 and a one-year low of $15.07.

Three different firms, including Mizuho Securities and RBC Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, it owns and facilitates acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, diagnostic imaging centers, and related health care facilities.