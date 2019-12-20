The Executive Chairman and CEO of Spectrum Brands Holdings (SPB) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Executive Chairman and CEO of Spectrum Brands Holdings (SPB), David Maura, bought shares of SPB for $125.4K.

Following David Maura’s last SPB Buy transaction on August 12, 2019, the stock climbed by 13.4%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Spectrum Brands Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $993 million and GAAP net loss of $122 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $788 million and had a GAAP net loss of $116 million. The company has a one-year high of $66.50 and a one-year low of $40.54. Currently, Spectrum Brands Holdings has an average volume of 522.72K.

Starting in November 2019, SPB received 4 Buy ratings in a row. Three different firms, including Merrill Lynch and Oppenheimer, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.