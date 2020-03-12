The Executive Chairman and CEO of SEACOR Holdings (CKH) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Executive Chairman and CEO of SEACOR Holdings (CKH), Charles Fabrikant, bought shares of CKH for $137.5K.

This is Fabrikant’s first Buy trade following 9 Sell transactions.

The company has a one-year high of $51.42 and a one-year low of $24.78. CKH’s market cap is $568.4M and the company has a P/E ratio of 18.16. Currently, SEACOR Holdings has an average volume of 102.71K.

SEACOR Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Ocean Transportation and Logistics Services; Inland Transportation and Logistics Services; Witt O’Brien’s; and Other.