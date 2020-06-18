The Exec VP Finance & Admin & CFO of Parker Hannifin (PH) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Exec VP Finance & Admin & CFO of Parker Hannifin (PH), Catherine Suever, sold shares of PH for $1.06M.

Following Catherine Suever’s last PH Sell transaction on December 04, 2014, the stock climbed by 73.0%. In addition to Catherine Suever, one other PH executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Parker Hannifin’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.7 billion and quarterly net profit of $367 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.69 billion and had a net profit of $411 million. The company has a one-year high of $215.94 and a one-year low of $93.00. Currently, Parker Hannifin has an average volume of 988.59K.

Based on 15 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $193.40, reflecting a -1.4% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $2.09M worth of PH shares and purchased $359.3K worth of PH shares. The insider sentiment on Parker Hannifin has been negative according to 83 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers. The Aerospace Systems segment supplies aftermarket services, commercial transports, engines, helicopters, military aircraft, missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicles. The company was founded by Arthur L. Parker in 1918 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.