The Exec VP, COO of American Electric Power (AEP) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Exec VP, COO of American Electric Power (AEP), Lisa Barton, sold shares of AEP for $483.2K.

The company has a one-year high of $104.63 and a one-year low of $65.14. Currently, American Electric Power has an average volume of 899. AEP’s market cap is $38.96 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 20.30.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $90.75, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on American Electric Power has been negative according to 68 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

American Electric Power Co., Inc. is a public utility holding company that engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries. The Transmission & Distribution Utilities segment engages in the business of transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries. The AEP Transmission Holdco segment engages in the development, construction and operation of transmission facilities through investments in its wholly-owned transmission subsidiaries and joint ventures. The Generation & Marketing segment engages in non-regulated generation and marketing, risk management, and retail activities. The company was founded on December 20, 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.