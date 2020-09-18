The EXEC. VP – CHIEF RETAIL of Shoe Carnival (SCVL) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EXEC. VP – CHIEF RETAIL of Shoe Carnival (SCVL), Timothy T. Baker, sold shares of SCVL for $768.8K.

In addition to Timothy T. Baker, 4 other SCVL executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following Timothy T. Baker’s last SCVL Sell transaction on September 14, 2020, the stock climbed by 2.0%.

The company has a one-year high of $40.15 and a one-year low of $12.56. SCVL’s market cap is $555 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 51.40. Currently, Shoe Carnival has an average volume of 268.66K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $38.75, reflecting a -0.4% downside.

The insider sentiment on Shoe Carnival has been negative according to 24 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Shoe Carnival, Inc. engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.