The Exec. VP & Chief Customer Off. of Saia (SAIA) is Selling Shares

Today, the Exec. VP & Chief Customer Off. of Saia (SAIA), Raymond Ramu, sold shares of SAIA for $99.51K.

Following Raymond Ramu’s last SAIA Sell transaction on February 12, 2020, the stock climbed by 4.9%.

Based on Saia’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $446 million and quarterly net profit of $28.11 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $411 million and had a net profit of $22.26 million. The company has a one-year high of $107.00 and a one-year low of $56.35. Currently, Saia has an average volume of 400.31K.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $94.57, reflecting a 10.0% upside.

The insider sentiment on Saia has been negative according to 42 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Saia, Inc. operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America. The company was founded by Louis Saia, Sr. in 1924 and is headquartered in Johns Creek, GA.