The Exec VP, Chief Bus. Officer of Evoke Pharma (EVOK) is Selling Shares

On December 14, the Exec VP, Chief Bus. Officer of Evoke Pharma (EVOK), Matthew D’onofrio, sold shares of EVOK for $134.1K.

In addition to Matthew D’onofrio, one other EVOK executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $6.06 and a one-year low of $0.79. EVOK’s market cap is $77.85 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -5.90. Currently, Evoke Pharma has an average volume of 147.28K.

Evoke Pharma, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus. The company was founded by Matthew J. D’Onofrio, Cam L. Garner, Scott L. Glenn, and David A. Gonyer in January 2007 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.