The Exec. VP, Chief Admin Officer of American Electric Power (AEP) is Selling Shares

Today, the Exec. VP, Chief Admin Officer of American Electric Power (AEP), Lana Hillebrand, sold shares of AEP for $894.4K.

Following Lana Hillebrand’s last AEP Sell transaction on May 02, 2019, the stock climbed by 16.6%. In addition to Lana Hillebrand, 4 other AEP executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $104.97 and a one-year low of $80.93. AEP’s market cap is $48.82B and the company has a P/E ratio of 25.46.

The insider sentiment on American Electric Power has been negative according to 69 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

American Electric Power Co., Inc. is a public utility holding company that engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing.

